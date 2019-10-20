Emilia Clarke opens up about the Game of Thrones ending

HBO

Game of Thrones is long gone, and we're already looking toward the spin-offs, but in a recent interview with the Daily Telegraph, Emilia Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen in HBO's record breaking show, opened up about her own personal response to the show's ending.

Earlier this year she defended it, saying it was "logical." Now she's said the reaction to season 8's finale made her feel "sad."

"Everyone is going to have their own opinion and they're fully entitled to them," said Clarke. "It's art and it's to be dissected and taken on in whatever individual way you wish.

"And if you're sad that the show is done and you're sad because you enjoyed watching it, then that's sad. It sucks this wasn't the perfect ending that people were hoping for, but I truly believe we would never have made everyone happy."

Game of Thrones season 8 ended up winning a record amount of Emmy nominations, receiving 32. It managed to take a large number of awards in the Creative Arts categories, but Emilia Clarke, and others, fell short in the acting and writing categories the show was nominated for. Game of Thrones, however, did end up winning the award for outstanding drama series.