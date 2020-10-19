Save 50% on a multipurpose air fryer oven that can do it all

Emerald

Your standard-issue air fryer is great for making crispy wings and fries, but most of them are limited in their functionality. If you're interested in air frying but trying to maximize the space on your kitchen counter or in the cupboards, I would suggest a multipurpose air fryer like this . Bonus: It's currently on sale, down $100 at Best Buy, but only for today.

In addition to trendy super convection air-frying technology, this sleek countertop oven will also toast, roast, broil, bake, defrost, dehydrate, sous vide, warm and reheat. It'll replace at least a couple of your existing appliances and if you're like me, you'll use it as much as anything else in your arsenal. I snagged one earlier this year and have become attached, to say the least. The Emerald features a large 25-liter cooking capacity and a removable drip tray for easy cleaning.

Best Buy has a few other handy small appliances on discount worth a look. This is on sale for $15. It's perfect for holiday hosting since you can cook and also serve warm sides and main dishes in the 11x11-inch vessel. You can also bag a down to just $70 for all your multigrain loaves and sourdoughs.