Elon Musk's first name shows up in 1953 book about colonizing Mars

Who doesn't love a weird, 60-plus-year-old coincidence? As if there aren't enough headlines about Elon Musk at the moment, a connection between his name and a decades-old book that seemed to eerily predict the billionaire's involvement in Mars exploration resurfaced this week.

In the 1950s, German-turned-American scientist Wernher von Braun (yes, the Nazis' leading rocket man), wrote a science fiction novel called The Mars Project. It takes place in then-distant 1980 and features human colonists on Mars whose leader uses the title "Elon." As in, oh, we don't know ... billionaire Tesla and SpaceX big shot, upcoming SNL host, and guy who wants us to get us to Mars?

The coincidence is hardly unknown. My CNET colleague Eric Mack wrote about it in 2018. It gained more notoriety when space reporter Toby Li tweeted about it in December 2020, writing, "Speaking about destiny, did you know that Von Braun's 1953 book "Mars Project," referenced a person named Elon that would bring humans to Mars? Pretty nuts."

Speaking about destiny, did you know that Von Braun's 1953 book "Mars Project," referenced a person named Elon that would bring humans to Mars? Pretty nuts pic.twitter.com/m28yFU4Ip6 — Toby Li (@tobyliiiiiiiiii) December 30, 2020

Musk himself responded to the tweet suspiciously, tweeting back, "Are we sure this is real?"

Are we sure this is real? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 30, 2020

And real it is, although as one Twitter user pointed out, "'Elon' referred by Von Braun in the book isn't the name of the person but rather the name of the position something like an elected meritocratic president."

Yeah it's real. This is the English transcript of the same book ... But "Elon" referred by Von Braun in the book isn't the name of the person but rather the name of the position something like an elected meritocratic president pic.twitter.com/GADiMJHxLp — Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) December 30, 2020

Coincidences happen. "Elon" isn't the most common name these days, but baby-name site Nameberry says it's a Hebrew name meaning "oak tree."

It's also in the bible. "Before Musk arrived on the scene, Elon was the name of a Biblical judge," the Nameberry page for Elon notes. "Long obscure, naming your son Elon today would signal an admiration for Musk rather than the Good Book."

Speaking of names, Elon Musk and musician Grimes drew attention recently for naming their son X Æ A-12. That's pronounced "X Ash A Twelve," though his dad likes to call him "Baby X."