Elon Musk weighs in on Epic Games v. Apple suit

Angela Lang/CNET

Elon Musk has some thoughts to share on Epic's legal spat with Apple.

Fortnite maker Epic Games sued Apple after the game was was removed from the iOS App Store in August. This came came after Epic built a direct payment system into its game that would allow it to bypass Apple's 30% fee for App Store purchases. Epic accused the iPhone maker of anticompetitive practice, and argues the App Store is monopolistic. Apple calls Epic's lawsuit a marketing stunt and argues that the App Store gives developers access to a huge audience of iPhone and iPad users.

Musk has his own thoughts. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO on Friday posted a tweet reading, "Apple app store fees are a de facto global tax on the Internet. Epic is right."

Apple app store fees are a de facto global tax on the Internet. Epic is right. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 30, 2021

He added: "Normally, competitive pressure would force Apple to lower fees, but Apple & Android have a duopoly on phones. When interface familiarity is taken into account, it's basically a monopoly. The effective 30% sales tax Apple charges is hidden from users or there would be an outcry."

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Epic declined to comment.

Musk's comments come as both companies await a judge's decision in the lawsuit. After many hearings and trials that went on for nearly nine months, Apple and Epic made their final pitches to a US District Court in California on May 24. The case also will soon be brought to an Australian court.