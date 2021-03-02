Enlarge Image Elon Musk/SpaceX

If Elon Musk gets his way, we may get a starbase on Earth. Starbase, Texas, that is.

On Tuesday, the SpaceX founder tweeted, "Creating the city of Starbase, Texas" in an apparent reference to renaming the home of SpaceX's development facility in Boca Chica Village along the Gulf of Mexico. He followed it up with the poetic missive "From thence to Mars, And hence the Stars."

Boca Chica Village is an unincorporated community in Cameron County already famous for launches of prototype Starships, SpaceX's next-generation spacecraft. If Musk's name change idea pans out, we may get to say, "SpaceX launches Starship from Starbase."

But Musk can't just float a name and make it official. There's some bureaucracy involved with turning an incorporated area into a city in Texas.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. issued a short statement on Tuesday in response to the SpaceX speculation. Trevino said Cameron County was officially approached by SpaceX about turning Boca Chica Village into the city of Starbase, Texas.

"If SpaceX and Elon Musk would like to pursue down this path, they must abide by all state incorporation statutes. Cameron County will process any appropriate petitions in conformity with applicable law," Trevino said.

Musk and his company have big ideas for the Texas location with plans that reach beyond spacecraft development and launches. The company has hinted it may build a resort at the site. There could be an extra lure to the concept of vacationing at a Starbase, even if it's stuck on Earth.

SpaceX didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

