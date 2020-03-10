Elon Musk suggests having a 'mega rave cave' under Tesla's Berlin Gigafactory

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has a suggestion for an alternative to Coachella: a "mega rave cave" under Tesla's Berlin Gigafactory. Musk tweeted a poll on whether the event should take place on Twitter on Thursday, before adding that the party should have "an epic sound system & woofers the size of a car."
Musk had earlier tweeted that "Coachella should postpone itself until it stops sucking." The music festival is reportedly in talks to be pushed back over coronavirus concerns.
The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has been critical of the scare surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, tweeting last week that "The coronavirus panic is dumb." The new strain of coronavirus was discovered in Wuhan, China, in December and has now infected more than 118,000 people and killed more than 4,000 around the world.
Tesla's Berlin Gigafactory manufacturing plant is reportedly slated to open in 2021.
