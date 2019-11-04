Elon Musk's self-imposed Twitter exile lasted four days

James Martin/CNET

What does it take to pull Elon Musk out of his own Twitter exile? A good parachute test.

On Friday, the Tesla and SpaceX entrepreneur dropped a cryptic message on Twitter saying "Not sure about good of Twitter." He then tweeted he was "going offline." It only took a few days for him to change his mind.

Great work by SpaceX Dragon team & Airborne! To be clear, we’ve only done 1 multi-parachute test of Mk3 design, so 9 more left to reach 10 successful tests in a row. https://t.co/Q814zVoW4S — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 4, 2019

Musk retweeted a SpaceX video on Monday that shows a successful Crew Dragon parachute test. Musk congratulated the teams that worked on the test. "To be clear, we've only done 1 multi-parachute test of Mk3 design, so 9 more left to reach 10 successful tests in a row," Musk wrote.

To show that tweet wasn't a fluke, Musk then commented on a poem and replied to a response to a tweet of his from 2011 about rocket technology.

Musk has disappeared from the internet before, but his goodbye tweets from last week were more vague than usual. His Twitter fans were thrilled at the reemergence, dropping messages like "Welcome back Lord Elon" and "It was boring without you!" in the tweet replies.

There's some truth to that. Twitter is a more interesting place with Musk around dropping memes, posting Starship images and talking rockets.