Elon Musk says Tesla will make a leaf blower, for some reason

Tesla Motors, screenshot by Antuan Goodwin/CNET

When most of us are faced with the mundane irritants of daily life, like traffic or loud yard appliances, the best antidote is a rich mindfulness practice. But if you happen to be Elon Musk, the solution seems to be throwing tons of cash and young engineers at fixing whatever bothers you.

It appears the Tesla founder and CEO or some of his many acquaintances were recently annoyed by a particularly loud leaf blower. On Tuesday evening Musk tweeted, apparently apropos of nothing, that "Tesla is going to develop a quiet, electric leafblower."

Tesla is going to develop a quiet, electric leafblower — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 23, 2019

It smacks a bit of Musk's 2016 tweet that launched The Boring Company: "Traffic is driving me nuts. Am going to build a tunnel boring machine and just start digging..."

It's unclear if quiet leaf blowers could be a whole new product line for Tesla, or something more like the limited run of "not flamethrowers" that were sold to raise money for The Boring Company.

Tesla didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

In response to later tweets Tuesday, Musk added that an electric leaf blower has "been suggested by many, externally & internally (to Tesla)."

Of course, there are electric leaf blowers already on the market, but Musk says he just might have the parts lying around:

"We can probably just repurpose Model 3 HVAC parts. Not a big deal."

We can probably just repurpose Model 3 HVAC parts. Not a big deal. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 23, 2019

What's next, Elon? Why don't you just jack into my brain to solve all my problems more directly? Oh, that's coming soon? Give me a sec, I might want to take that one back...