Elon Musk says SpaceX could launch its Starships for $2M

SpaceX

SpaceX founder Elon Musk suggested that his company could launch its next-generation Starship rockets for much less than it costs NASA. Getting the "fully reusable" system to orbit will take $900,000 worth of propellant, Musk said earlier this week, according to Space.com.

With operational costs, the cost will be "like $2 million," he told US Air Force Lt. Gen. John Thompson -- "much less than even a tiny rocket."

The average NASA launch costs $152 million, so Musk reckoned the Starship could get people to space for 1.3% of that, according to Futurism.

Back in September, Musk said Starship could reach orbit within six months -- an early version had some successful tests over the summer -- and he ultimately hopes it'll bring us to Mars. He gave us a tour of the rocket last month.

SpaceX didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment.

First published at 5:33 a.m. PT.

Updated at 5:57 a.m. PT: Adds more detail.