Elon Musk says 'pedo guy' remark wasn't a pedophilia claim

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Elon Musk says he has a different understanding of what "pedo guy" means, according to a Monday report. Attorneys representing the Tesla CEO are seeking a summary judgement to have a case involving him and a British diver, whom Musk called a "pedo guy" in a tweet last year, dismissed by US District Judge Stephen Wilson, according to filings reported by Forbes.

Musks' attorney argue the CEO's tweets weren't defamatory, saying, "The term 'pedo guy' was a common insult used during Mr. Musk's youth in South Africa, which he understood was synonymous with 'creepy old man' and aimed at insulting one's appearance and demeanor," the filing reportedly says. "The term 'pedo guy' as used and understood by Mr. Musk is not an accusation of acts of pedophilia."

In July, Musk called Vernon Unsworth, a diver who helped rescue a boys soccer team trapped in a Thai cave, a "pedo guy" on Twitter after the diver criticized Musk's proposed submarine rescue plan. Unsworth sued Musk in September for defamation.

In May, Wilson denied Musk's attempt to dismiss the case. A hearing is currently set for Oct. 28.

Musk also reportedly hired a private investigator to "conduct an investigation of Mr. Unsworth in the United Kingdom and Thailand on Mr. Musk's behalf," according to the filings.

A representative for Musk didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.