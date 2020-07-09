Elon Musk says a Neuralink update is coming in August

Neuralink; Screenshot by Stephen Shankland/CNET

Elon Musk has an update about an update.

Musk said Thursday on Twitter to expect a progress update on Neuralink, his startup that's trying to create a link between brains and computers, on Aug. 28. The aim of the device is to help those with brain and spinal cord injuries, or congenital defects.

Progress update August 28 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 9, 2020

In July 2019, Musk said the company had tried the device on a monkey and the monkey had been able to control a computer with its brain. He also said he'd hoped to have it in a human patient by the end of the year.

Neuralink didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.