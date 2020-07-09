Elon Musk says a Neuralink update is coming in August

Elon Musk has an update about an update.
Musk said Thursday on Twitter to expect a progress update on Neuralink, his startup that's trying to create a link between brains and computers, on Aug. 28. The aim of the device is to help those with brain and spinal cord injuries, or congenital defects.
In July 2019, Musk said the company had tried the device on a monkey and the monkey had been able to control a computer with its brain. He also said he'd hoped to have it in a human patient by the end of the year.
Neuralink didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
