Elon Musk reveals he has Asperger's syndrome in SNL monologue: Watch it here

YouTube

Elon Musk may not strike people as a natural comedian, but he gave it a decent shot Saturday when he hosted Saturday Night Live and delivered the traditional opening monologue. After an unusual cold open where Miley Cyrus sang and SNL cast members joked around with their moms the day before Mother's Day, Musk stepped up to the plate.

Dressed in all black, he told a friendly audience that he's the first SNL host with Asperger's syndrome, adding that he may just be the first to admit it. Asperger's syndrome, or AS, is one of a group of neurological disorders known as autism spectrum disorders. AS is considered to be on the mild end of the spectrum. As our sister site Healthline notes, people with AS often have difficulty with social interaction, engage in repetitive behavior, standing firm in what they think and focus on rules and routines. Often, those diagnosed with the disorder have normal or above normal intelligence.

He also brought out his mother, model Mae Musk, fitting in with the night before Mother's Day theme.

Musk's monologue didn't ignore many of the things that made him pop-culture famous outside of his businesses, joking about how he took a puff of marijuana on Joe Rogan's podcast in 2018. One of his best jokes focused on the unusual name of his son. Musk and musician Grimes named their child X Æ A-12, which Musk joked "is pronounced, 'cat running across keyboard.'" (Musk really pronounces it X Ash A Twelve, he has said.)

Musk also joked about past SNL hosts, mentioning NFL star O.J. Simpson, saying "he killed it." Yeesh, but yes, Simpson did host back in 1978, long before his infamous murder trial.