Elon Musk passes Mark Zuckerberg, is now third richest person in the world

CNN Video screenshot by Eric Mack/CNET

Sorry, Mark Zuckerberg, you're no longer the third richest person in the world.

After a rise from Tesla's stock split on Monday, Elon Musk claimed the third spot on Bloomberg's Billionaires Index with a net worth of $115 billion as of market close on Aug. 31. The Tesla and SpaceX founder now has a $4 billion lead on Zuckerberg's $111 billion net worth and trails Bill Gates for second place by $10 billion.

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos still commands the top spot, with a net worth of $202 billion.

The jump comes nearly two weeks after Musk moved into the fourth spot on the index. Tesla stock is up nearly 480% year-to-date and now holds a market cap of over $450 billion. The stock jumped 12.5% following the 5-1 stock split that brought the share price down from around $2,200 last week.

Shares of Tesla were down just over 2%, to $487.24, in interday trading Tuesday.