Elon Musk overtakes Bill Gates to become world's second richest person

Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk jumped Bill Gates to become the second richest person on the planet, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index. Musk is worth $128 billion, with Amazon boss Jeff Bezos still holding the top spot with $182 billion.

The index rounds each person's worth up to the nearest billion, so Musk is actually worth $127.9 billion compared to the Microsoft co-founder's $127.7 billion. Gates lost his spot partially as a result of his philanthropic effort -- he's given more than $27 billion to the Gates Foundation since 2006, Bloomberg noted.

Last week, Musk snatched the number 3 spot from Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg (he was fourth in August). His surge comes after Tesla shares surged in the wake of news that the electric car company will be admitted to the S&P 500 index next month, CNBC reported Tuesday.