Elon Musk on SNL: See him play a Dogecoin expert, Wario, a cowboy and more

Video screenshot by Leslie Katz/CNET

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk made his much-anticipated Saturday Night Live debut this weekend, hosting the show and appearing in a variety of sketches. He played Wario from Nintendo's Mario series (his partner Grimes appeared in that sketch too) and a doctor on a soap opera called GenZ Hospital. He was bowtie-wearing dogefather Lloyd Ostertag on Weekend Update; a cowboy; and a lovestruck producer on an Icelandic TV show. He also played himself in a SpaceX sketch. Watch Musk's SNL moments, below.

The defense calls Wario. pic.twitter.com/D2ANjRmbMO — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) May 9, 2021