Lego Friends apartment Tesla Model S crash investigation Broadway to reopen Sept. 14 Pipeline cyberattack Stimulus check updates

Elon Musk on SNL: See him play a Dogecoin expert, Wario, a cowboy and more

Musk played a range of characters on Saturday Night Live, including himself. Plus, his partner Grimes had a cameo.

Listen
- 00:28
screen-shot-2021-05-09-at-12-42-27-am.png

Musk played a doctor, a dogecoin expert and himself on SNL.

 Video screenshot by Leslie Katz/CNET

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk made his much-anticipated Saturday Night Live debut this weekend, hosting the show and appearing in a variety of sketches. He played Wario from Nintendo's Mario series (his partner Grimes appeared in that sketch too) and a doctor on a soap opera called GenZ Hospital. He was bowtie-wearing dogefather Lloyd Ostertag on Weekend Update; a cowboy; and a lovestruck producer on an Icelandic TV show. He also played himself in a SpaceX sketch. Watch Musk's SNL moments, below. 