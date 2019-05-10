Elon Musk mocks Jeff Bezos' Blue Moon lander in cheeky tweet

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Elon Musk took a shot at fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos' space colony dreams late Thursday with an altered photo.

The SpaceX founder tweeted a screengrab of a New York Times article about the Blue Moon lunar lander with the word "Moon" crudely wiped off and replaced with "Balls."

Oh stop teasing, Jeff 😉 pic.twitter.com/wuWPENcSE1 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 10, 2019

"Oh stop teasing, Jeff," Musk wrote, adding a winky emoji.

Amazon founder Bezos unveiled the lander and his dream of colonizing the moon at a Washington, DC, event on Thursday. Bezos may be the world's richest person, but Musk's company further along in developing larger rockets for orbital space travel and he outlined his plans to colonize Mars last year.

Now playing: Watch this: Jeff Bezos reveals plans for the moon and beyond

In April, Musk shared a rendering of SpaceX's sleek Starship sitting on the moon's surface, but the company hasn't announced plans to bring people to our lunar neighbor -- it's aiming to send artists on a trip around the moon in 2023. Bezos wants to bring people to the surface by 2024.

On Thursday, Musk told a Twitter follower that we can expect the next Starship update around June 20.

Blue Origin didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

First published at 2:52 a.m. PT.

Updated at 3:32 a.m. PT: Adds more detail.