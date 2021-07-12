Elon Musk might be headed to space soon -- but not on a SpaceX rocket

Getty Images

Elon Musk is planning to take a trip to space with Virgin Galactic, according to a Sunday report from The Wall Street Journal. The billionaire's decision to brave space follows in the footsteps of Blue Origin owner Jeff Bezos and Virgin Galactic's Richard Branson, who also have ambitions for space travel.

It's uncertain where Musk, CEO of both electric-car maker Tesla and rocket company SpaceX, might sit on Virgin Galactic's lengthy waiting list. Tickets for its space trip have sold for $250,000 apiece.

Virgin Galactic told CNET on Monday that it can't comment on the identities of future astronauts.

Branson completed a short space flight on his Virgin Galactic space plane on Sunday. The trip, which left from New Mexico's Spaceport America, marked the first time the British billionaire entered space and traveled with a full crew cabin. Branson called the trip an "experience of a lifetime" in a radio transmission sent as the plane returned to Earth.

Before his Sunday flight, Branson acknowledged his friendship with Musk in a tweet, saying it's "great to start the morning with a friend."

Big day ahead. Great to start the morning with a friend. Feeling good, feeling excited, feeling ready.



Watch #Unity22 launch and livestream TODAY at 7:30 am PT | 10:30 am ET | 3:30 pm BST.@virgingalactic @elonmusk https://t.co/1313b4RAKI pic.twitter.com/FRQqrQEbH8 — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) July 11, 2021

Musk has had his eyes on space for some time now. He plans to send large rockets into space with the goal of eventually getting to Mars, and in the meantime SpaceX has been busy sending resupply missions to the International Space Station and placing satellites in orbit in order to beam broadband signals to Earth.

Bezos, who last week stepped down as CEO of Amazon, plans to ride into space on Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket on July 20.

Tesla and SpaceX didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.