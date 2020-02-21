Video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

SpaceX founder Elon Musk dreams of space exploration. Blue Origin and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos also looks to the stars. It's only logical they should be cast together in a deepfake video culled from classic Star Trek.

YouTube channel The Fakening specializes in amusing altered videos that place celebrities into places they don't belong. The technology has gotten frighteningly accurate. Musk could absolutely pass for Captain Pike, the first Star Trek captain from the unaired pilot episode The Cage, which was filmed in the mid-1960s.

Bezos ends up as a big-headed alien called a Talosian. The two discuss human customs and reactions to captivity.

"In the not too distant future, Elon Musk will save us from the captivity of Jeff Bezos' Amazon illusion," The Fakening wrote in the video description.

This isn't quite the type of space adventure Musk and Bezos have in mind for their companies, but it's a hoot for Star Trek fans and anybody who follows the exploits of SpaceX and Blue Origin.

While The Fakening is using the power of face-swapping technology to entertain, malicious deepfakes are a cause for concern. At least we can enjoy the obviously fun fakery of classic Trek starring two big names from real-life space ventures.