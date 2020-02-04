SpaceX

SpaceX is hitting the hyperdrive pedal on the development of a next-generation Starship that can reach orbit (and beyond). To get there, SpaceX needs a lot of talent on the ground.

On Tuesday, SpaceX founder Elon Musk tweeted out an invitation the world over to the company's development facility in Boca Chica, Texas, for a "Starship career day" on Thursday.

Starship career day at the Stargate building (Boca Chica Blvd, TX) this Thursday from 3pm to 9pm! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 4, 2020

Despite the public invitation, not everyone qualifies for the invite. Musk clarified that the call is aimed at staffing four production shifts for around-the-clock operations. Engineers, supervisors and support personnel are needed, too.

"A super hardcore work ethic, talent for building things, common sense and trustworthiness are required, the rest we can train," Musk tweeted.

This is mainly for staffing up 4 production shifts for 24/7 operations, but engineers, supervisors & support personnel are certainly needed too. A super hardcore work ethic, talent for building things, common sense & trustworthiness are required, the rest we can train. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 4, 2020

A quick glance at open positions on SpaceX's careers page shows a need for everything from a launchpad technician to a crane operator to a heat-shield build engineer in Texas.

Last year, SpaceX tested a snub-nosed Starship prototype called "Starhopper." That version was created for short test launches. The next-gen Starship, which is currently under construction, will aim to reach orbit.

A SpaceX filing with the FCC indicates the company is eyeing a possible suborbital test-flight date as early as mid-March. The operation end date extends into September, which leaves a wide window for a launch. This time frame meshes with Musk's desired goal of sending Starship into orbit in 2020.

Musk has big dreams for Starship, which is designed for Earth orbit, the moon and eventually Mars. SpaceX just needs some extra help to get there. After all, teamwork makes the dream work.