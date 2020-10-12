Elon Musk has 'seen no evidence of an advanced civilization visiting Earth'

Elon Musk/SpaceX

The truth is out there, and Elon Musk is sure it has nothing to do with aliens visiting Earth.

The SpaceX founder chimed in on the idea of UFO sightings through a couple of tweets on Sunday. "I have seen no evidence of an advanced civilization visiting Earth," he tweeted. "Fuzzy pics that are worse than a 7/11 security cam frame grab don't count!"

Musk was responding to a tweet from Fox television anchor Maria Bartiromo. She shared a clip from Sunday in which she asked President Donald Trump why earlier this year the Department of Defense set up a UFO group called the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force.

Bartiromo asked whether UFOs exist. Trump told the anchor he would "have to check on that" and would "take a good strong look at that."

Musk followed up with a strong piece of anecdotal evidence for his UFO doubt, tweeting: "There are literally >1000% more cameras than 10 years ago, but still zero clear photos." (That's what I've been saying for years.)

It's no wonder people care what Musk has to say about aliens and UFOs. He's one of the most prominent space proponents on the planet. There was a minor kerfuffle back in July when he cryptically tweeted: "Aliens built the pyramids obv." This prompted a response from Egypt inviting him to learn more about the very human effort behind the pyramids.

These latest tweets seem to clarify Musk's position on the concepts of aliens on Earth. He might as well just tweet: "Show me the proof!"