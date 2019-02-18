Elon Musk joins PewDiePie in battle against T-Series

David Mcnew/AFP/Getty Images

This must be what an internet fever dream feels like.

Elon Musk, SpaceX and Tesla CEO, teased back on Jan. 27 that he was open to hosting Meme Review, a recurring video series hosted by YouTube personality Felix Kjellberg on his channel, PewDiePie.

It now seems that absurd internet crossover will become a reality.

Over the last few months, PewDiePie has been locked in a battle to hold onto the title of the video streaming platform's "Most Subscribed". His only rival is Indian music platform T-Series, which has been trailing PewDiePie by fewer than 100,000 subscribers for the past month. Spurred by the attention the race has been getting, PewDiePie recently surpassed 86 million subscribers, but T-Series remains close behind.

Now PewDiePie's new reinforcements might open up a bigger gap than ever before.

Musk confirmed on Twitter on Monday that he will host an upcoming meme review and he has brought a guest along: Rick and Morty mastermind Justin Roiland.

Did meme review last night with Justin Roiland from @RickandMorty — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 18, 2019

Musk is no stranger to the YouTube scene; his infamous interview on the Joe Rogan podcast where he smoked weed landed him in some hot water with NASA. Aligning with PewDiePie, who has stirred controversy in recent times, seems like it could end in disaster, but in equal measure, it also seems like a perfect fit.

Musk has deftly commanded attention from journalists, fans and detractors alike for his use of Twitter, even capturing the eye of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who has lauded Musk as the one of the service's most influential users. That is, despite calling a diver during the Thai Cave rescue in 2018 a "pedo guy" and tweeting that he was taking Tesla private, which spurred an investigation by the SEC. He's brash and unfiltered -- so we might have to wait and see whether the meme review tweet holds true in a few days' time.

2019 on Twitter is a fever dream, and I'm not sure how we wake up.

For its part, T-Series has just quietly gone about its business, amassing a staggering 86 million subscribers on its own. As of writing, it trails PewDiePie by just under 30,000 subscribers. Will Musk and Roiland change PewDiePie's fate? Unlikely. The more likely scenario is that his fate, like a SpaceX Crew Dragon launch, will just be delayed, yet again.