Elon Musk gives Dogecoin a boost with a tweet

Yuriko Nakao/Getty Images

Elon Musk wielded his immense Twitter influence again Thursday, this time turning his attention toward Dogecoin, the cryptocurrency that rose out of a joke. A one-word tweet from the Tesla boss saw Dogecoin's value surging more than 50%.

"Doge," he wrote, before posting an image of his face Photoshopped into an iconic moment from The Lion King, with Doge in Simba's place.

He followed up by saying Dogecoin is "the people's crypto," and "No highs, no lows, only Doge."

It came two days after Musk said going "off Twitter for a while" -- it seems the tweeting habit is hard to shake.