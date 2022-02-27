Elon Musk Activates Starlink in Ukraine Amid Internet Disruption

Getty Images

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Saturday that the company's Starlink satellite internet provider is active in Ukraine and that more terminals are being sent to the country as invading Russian troops disrupt internet access.

"Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route," Musk tweeted Saturday.

Musk's actions were in response to a plea from a senior Ukrainian government official for him to provide more Starlink stations to the country.

"While you try to colonize Mars -- Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space -- Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address sane Russians to stand," tweeted Mykhailo Fedorov, the vice prime minister of Ukraine and minister of digital transformation.

Starlink is the company's growing network of private, orbital satellites that aims to provide internet connections to everyone on the planet. The prototype satellites launched into orbit in 2018, and the company has since deployed nearly 2,000 Starlink satellites into orbit across dozens of successful launches.

The satellite-based service provides an alternative to land-based systems that can often be difficult to deploy in remote areas or vulnerable to interruption by military action or natural disaster.