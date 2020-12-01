Elliot Page, star of Umbrella Academy and Juno, comes out as transgender

Lionsgate

The Umbrella Academy actor Elliot Page has come out as transgender. Page posted the announcement on his social media accounts on Tuesday.

"Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot," Page wrote. "I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life."

Page is best known for his role in the Oscar-winning 2007 movie Juno. Page also starred in the movies Inception, X-Men: The Last Stand, X-Men: Days of Future Past, Hard Candy, Whip It and An American Crime, to name a few. Page also played the pansexual sex blogger and novelist Shawna in the Tales of the City remake on Netflix. Page was credited as Ellen Page for the previously mentioned movie and TV roles.

"I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey," Page wrote in his statement. "I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I've been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society."

Page most recently can be found playing the superpowered sister Vanya Hargreeves in popular Netflix series The Umbrella Academy.

"I love that I am trans," Page continued. "And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better."

Page received plenty of support on social media. Wrote Charlotte Clymer, former press secretary of Human Rights Campaign, "Elliot Page is ... being a leader and beacon of hope to countless trans and non-binary people in this moment, and we are grateful for him."

Director James Gunn wrote, "Elliot, I love you, am proud of you, and admire you. Please keep being a beacon of courage, compassion, and strength for all of us."

Elliot Page is a being a leader and beacon of hope to countless trans and non-binary people in this moment, and we are grateful for him. ❤️ https://t.co/BHNInJ18EB — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) December 1, 2020

Elliot, I love you, am proud of you, and admire you. Please keep being a beacon of courage, compassion, and strength for all of us. 🙏❤️🙏 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 1, 2020

giving myself the gift of just being really happy for Elliot today and not reading the comments on anything https://t.co/nximVWpcMc — Claire Willett (@clairewillett) December 1, 2020

to come out as a nonbinary & trans celebrity and use his coming out letter to not only highlight his pride in himself and show the world who they are, but highlight the disparities and hardships trans folk (esp. trans people of color) like us face with his audience means so much. — carlitos @ comms (@alterego) December 1, 2020