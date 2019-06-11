Elizabeth Warren wants DOJ antitrust chief removed from Google, Apple investigation

Angela Lang/CNET

Democratic presidential candidate and Sen. Elizabeth Warren has asked Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim to remove himself from heading up the antitrust investigation into Google and Apple. Warren says Delrahim's previous work as a lobbyist on behalf of the two tech giants is a conflict of interest.

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating Silicon Valley's tech juggernauts over whether they are engaging in "anti-competitive conduct." The investigation was announced on June 3 after reports emerged May 31 that DOJ would be preparing a Google antitrust investigation, followed by reports of an Apple antitrust probe.

Warren's letter on Tuesday (pdf) says Delrahim -- DOJ's chief antitrust attorney -- was hired to lobby federal antitrust officials about Google's DoubleClick advertising company back in 2007. He reported an estimated $100,000 in income from Google that year, according to Warren.

She also said Delrahim was hired by Apple in 2006 and 2007 to lobby the US government on patent reform. He was a corporate lobbyist until 2016, her letter says, also representing chip giant and Apple's 5G chip partner Qualcomm.

"Given your extensive and lucrative previous work lobbying the federal government on behalf of Google and Apple -- particularly your work to aid Google in its acquisition of DoubleClick Inc. -- any reasonable person would surely question your impartiality in antitrust matters involving Google," she says.

"You should not be supervising investigations into former clients who paid you tens of thousands of dollars to lobby the federal government."

Warren's presidential platform includes a call to break up tech giants like Facebook, Amazon, Google and Apple because they have too much power over economy, society and democracy.

"They've bulldozed competition, used our private information for profit and tilted the playing field against everyone else," Warren wrote in a March blog post. "And in the process, they have hurt small businesses and stifled innovation."

She has suggested laws that would prevent large e-commerce platforms with global revenue of $25 billion or more from owning the platform and any sellers on it.

Delrahim speaks out on tech companies and antitrust

Earlier Tuesday, Delrahim spoke about technology companies and the antitrust investigation, saying the key issue is whether tech giants are successful due to superior quality, innovation and pricing, or because they are engaging in anticompetitive business practices.

"The current landscape suggests there are only one or two significant players in important digital spaces, including internet search, social networks, mobile and desktop operating systems and electronic book sales," he said in a speech at the Antitrust New Frontiers Conference in Tel Aviv, Israel. "Just two firms take in the lion's share of online ad spending."

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) had attempted to break up Microsoft in the 1990s after opening an investigation into the software giant in 1990. It looked into whether Microsoft was running a software monopoly with Windows. Ten years later, a federal judge said Microsoft must be separated into two companies, but the decision was overturned on appeal. However, new restrictions were still placed on the company.

Delrahim credited the US government's successful antitrust case against Microsoft as paving the way for the success of Google, Apple and Yahoo.