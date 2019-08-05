Getty Images

Shortly before he entered a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, a gunman apparently uploaded a 2,300-word manifesto to the internet. The destination: 8chan, an imageboard that calls itself the "darkest reaches of the internet."

Authorities are still investigating the link between the gunman and the manifesto. But 8chan has already carved out a reputation as a notorious haven for racists, trolls and, increasingly, murderers. The gunman who killed 51 people in a pair of New Zealand mosque shootings was linked to an 87-page white nationalist screed that appeared on the site before he attacked. Another shooter suspected of killing a person at a synagogue outside of San Diego posted links to a hate-filled open letter and tried to use 8chan to livestream on the site. Those posts have sometimes appeared on Twitter and Facebook as well.

Online imageboards, like 8chan that allow users to post text and photos, are the latest manifestation of social media's use to spread racism and white supremacy. Many of the sites have little or no moderation, turning them into online versions of the Wild West. Cloudflare, an internet security company, pulled its protection from the site causing it to go offline because "they have proven themselves to be lawless and that lawlessness has caused multiple deaths."

8chan didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Here's what you need to know about the online messaging board:

What is 8chan?

It's an online imageboard that was created in 2013 by computer programmer Frederick Brennan, who came up with the idea while on mushrooms. Unlike other social media sites such as Facebook, users can post anonymously and the company has allowed extremist content. 8chan, which is no longer run by Brennan, has been under fire for being a hub for white supremicists and racists.

8chan lets users post photos and texts about any topic without having to register on the site, according to an FAQ on the site. 8chan has one rule: Don't post, request or link to any content that's illegal in the US. But it doesn't moderate content the way that other tech companies do.

Brennan is no longer involved with 8chan. Jim Watkins, a US Army vet, and his son now run the site. Requests for comment to 8chan's administrator email address and two Twitter accounts associated with the site weren't returned.

What has been 8chan's response to the mass shootings?

Brennan, however, called for the site to be shut down.

"Shut the site down," Brennan said in an interview with The New York Times. "It's not doing the world any good. It's a complete negative to everybody except the users that are there. And you know what? It's a negative to them, too. They just don't realize it."

Why isn't the site working anymore?

If you try to log on to 8chan right now, you'll see an error message that reads the "server IP address could not be found." That's because a website security company called Cloudflare has dropped the site, making it vulnerable to hackers.

Cloudflare's CEO Matthew Prince called out 8chan's bad track record when it comes to mass shootings.

"8chan has repeatedly proven itself to be a cesspool of hate," he wrote in a blog post on Monday. 8chan said in a tweet that the site might be down for 24 to 48 hours as it scrambles to find a solution.

What are imageboards and where did they come from?

8chan and 4chan, another imageboard, have most often made headlines in the US, but imageboards, have a long history. Imageboards -- message boards that emphasize photos over text and are usually anonymous -- originated in Japan two decades ago.

The lineage for modern image boards, according to The Daily Dot, goes back at least to the Japanese site 2channel, launched in 1999 by internet entrepreneur Hiroyuki Nishimura. The forum inspired the popular Japanese site Futaba, which eventually became the model for 4chan. In 2015, 4chan founder Christopher Poole said he was selling his site to Nishimura.

Like any other forum on the internet, the content on imageboards can range from mundane to niche and fringe. That includes topics like anime, junk food, cosplay or porn. But platforms like 4chan and 8chan have become notorious as gathering places for people spreading hate or extremism.

Why did people flock from 4chan to 8chan?

4chan users began to look beyond the platform in 2014, when Poole began to clamp down on threads related to Gamergate. The online movement gained notoriety for its harassment campaigns, as well as becoming an early playbook for the alt-right. As part of the campaign, users began doxxing prominent women in the gaming community, posting personal information like their home address and social security numbers, according to Splinter News.

Brennan, 8chan's founder, began to bill his site as a "Free Speech Friendly 4chan Alternative." In 2015, The Washington Post described 8chan as the "more-lawless, more-libertarian, more 'free' follow-up" to 4chan.