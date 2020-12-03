Edward Snowden asks Trump to pardon Julian Assange

Getty Images

Edward Snowden took to Twitter on Thursday to ask President Donald Trump to pardon WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. Snowden, a former NSA contractor who disclosed US and UK dragnet spy programs to the press in 2013, said the pardon was a matter of life and death.

"If you grant only one act of clemency during your time in office, please: free Julian Assange," Snowden tweeted. "You alone can save his life."

Mr. President, if you grant only one act of clemency during your time in office, please: free Julian Assange. You alone can save his life. @realDonaldTrump — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) December 3, 2020

Assange has been in a London prison since 2019, when he was arrested at the Ecuadorian embassy in the English capital. He sought political asylum from Ecuador in 2012 and stayed inside the country's embassy for seven years.

Assange is charged in the US with conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defense information and several other charges related to his access and publication of US diplomatic cables, military documents and other secret information.