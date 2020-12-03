CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Biden wants Fauci as chief medical adviser: report Watch Arecibo Observatory collapse Stimulus package status Cyberpunk 2077 Another monolith PS5 inventory Spotify Wrapped 2020

Edward Snowden asks Trump to pardon Julian Assange

The former NSA contractor said in a tweet that a pardon would save Assange's life.

gettyimages-685314508

Edward Snowden asked Trump to pardon Assange, who's charged with federal counts of conspiracy.

 Getty Images

Edward Snowden took to Twitter on Thursday to ask President Donald Trump to pardon WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. Snowden, a former NSA contractor who disclosed US and UK dragnet spy programs to the press in 2013, said the pardon was a matter of life and death.

"If you grant only one act of clemency during your time in office, please: free Julian Assange," Snowden tweeted. "You alone can save his life."

Assange has been in a London prison since 2019, when he was arrested at the Ecuadorian embassy in the English capital. He sought political asylum from Ecuador in 2012 and stayed inside the country's embassy for seven years.

Assange is charged in the US with conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defense information and several other charges related to his access and publication of US diplomatic cables, military documents and other secret information.