eBay CEO Devin Wenig steps down

Monika Skolimowska/picture alliance via Getty Images

Another day, another executive shakeup. eBay on Wednesday said that Devin Wenig is stepping down as CEO of the e-commerce company. Scott Schenkel, the company's chief financial officer, will serve as interim CEO while the company searches for its next chief executive.

"eBay is an exciting and successful global marketplace that is powered by our amazing team, iconic brand and premier platform," Schenkel said in a release. "As the Board conducts a search, we will continue to focus on our strategic plan and product initiatives, while also ensuring a great customer experience and a smooth transition."

Wenig's departure from eBay is among several notable executive shakeups this week, including WeWork CEO Adam Neumann and Juul CEO Kevin Burns stepping down from their respective companies.

More to come.