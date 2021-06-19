Early Prime Day Apple Watch deals: Save $79 on a Series 6 and more

Deal Savings Price







Amazon Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner (it officially starts on June 21), but major sales have already started, including big discounts on the globally popular Apple Watch. These gadgets work seamlessly with your iPhone and are really useful, whether your goal is to get fit and lead a healthier lifestyle or have better access to your music and notifications.

Right now, you can save $79 on the current Series 6 at Amazon. Walmart and Amazon also have smaller discounts on the step-down Apple Watch SE. For additional colors and styles, your best bet is shopping at the .

Keep reading for the best Apple Watch deals currently available. We update this story as prices change and deals emerge or expire, so be sure to check back for the best price.

Apple The latest Apple Watch is on sale with a $79 discount at Amazon, or a $70 discount at Best Buy and Walmart. Amazon's $320 pricing is limited to the Product Red model, while the watch is priced at $329 in navy blue. Best Buy and Walmart offer the watch for $329 in five color choices: space gray, navy, red, pink and white. In addition to an always-on display and ECG, the Series 6 monitors blood-oxygen levels (though you shouldn't expect medical-grade results there). Read our Apple Watch Series 6 review.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET You can also save $79 on the larger 44mm Series 6 model at Amazon. The discount is available only in the Product Red Model. At Best Buy and Walmart, you can save $70 on Apple's pricing, with Best Buy offering the discount in the same five color options as the 40mm mode and Walmart in red and white.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET The Watch SE is the step-down model in Apple's 2020 smartwatch line. It's similar to the 2019 Series 5, but without the always-on screen and ECG function. The Watch SE also boasts a more powerful processor and a Retina display that's 30% larger than the much older Series 3. This model had been seeing discounts as deep as $49, but those have subsided. Currently, Walmart is offering a modest $10 discount in white and black, and a $9 discount in pink. You'll find a $10 discount at Amazon in white and black, while Best Buy currently has no price breaks for the Watch SE. Read our Apple Watch SE review.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET You can save $10 on the larger 44mm Watch SE in white or pink at Walmart. Amazon also has a $10 discount on the white and pink models only, while Best Buy is selling all colors at their $309 list price. Read our Apple Watch SE review.