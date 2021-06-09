Early Prime Day Apple Watch deals: Save $70 on a Series 6

Deal Savings Price







After hibernating (read: quarantining) for the past year, are you ready to get out of the house and regain healthier habits this summer? An Apple Watch can help you get fit and lead a healthier lifestyle. And you don't have to wait until Prime Day starts on Monday, June 21 to save big on the latest Apple Watch.

Right now, you can save $70 on the current Series 6 at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart. Amazon and Walmart also have smaller discounts on the step-down Apple Watch SE. For additional colors and styles, your best bet is shopping at the .

Keep reading for the best Apple Watch deals currently available. We update this story as prices change and deals emerge or expire, so be sure to check back for the best price.

Apple The latest Apple Watch is on sale with a $70 discount at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart. Best Buy and Walmart offer the discount in five color choices -- space gray, navy, red, pink and white -- while the same savings at Amazon is limited to the Product Red model. In addition to an always-on display and ECG, the Series 6 monitors blood-oxygen levels (though you shouldn't expect medical-grade results there). Read our Apple Watch Series 6 review.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET You can also save $70 on the larger 44mm Series 6 model at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart. Best Buy offers the discount in the same five color options as the 40mm model, Walmart offers it in four colors (all but pink), and Amazon again has it only in the Product Red model.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET The Watch SE is the step-down model in Apple's 2020 wristwatch line. It's similar to the 2019 Series 5, but without the always-on screen and ECG function. The Watch SE also boasts a more powerful processor and a Retina display that's 30% larger than the much older Series 3. This model had been seeing discounts as deep as $49, but those have subsided. Currently, Walmart is offering a modest $21 discount in pink only and a slim $10 discount for other colors. You'll find the same $10 discount at Amazon, while Best Buy currently has no price breaks for the Watch SE. Read our Apple Watch SE review.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET You can save $10 on the larger 44mm Watch SE in space gray, white or pink at Walmart. Amazon also has a $10 discount on the white and pink models only, while Best Buy is selling all colors at their $309 list price. Read our Apple Watch SE review.