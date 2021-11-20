CDC panel recommends COVID boosters for all adults House passes Build Back Better bill Tesla server outage Crypto group loses Constitution auction PS5 restocks Best Black Friday deals
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Each of these 7 great gifts for kids costs $20 or less

These gifts can go toe-to-toe with any digital kid's toy with a little imagination.

Show more (2 items)
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift.

If you're reading this, you're either searching for a gift for someone ahead of Black Friday or just curious about what else is available for kids outside of video games. It's getting increasingly difficult to keep a child's attention these days, but sometimes all that's required to have a good time is to return to the basics of play and imagination, especially when the whole family gets involved.

Lego sets are usually a fantastic choice if you know the child will enjoy playing with them. Card games, another option, are better when played with two or more people, as the game really is just a ruse to develop memories with each other. And what could be better than making memories?

See also

Our choices are really inexpensive and fit the criteria for being interesting, engaging and diverting a child's attention away from a screen (if that's what you're going for). But these aren't the only deals available; have a look at our other gift suggestions to discover something that suits you.

Read more: Top toys for children in 2021

Lego Marvel Avengers Iron Man vs. Thanos

Recreate the battle between good and evil
Amazon

With just 103 pieces, this Lego kit shouldn't take long to assemble, and it's designed to be simple enough for smaller kids (ages 4 and up) to construct with some assistance. If they enjoy Marvel movies (and who doesn't?), this is a fun way to recreate the excitement of the later Avengers movies.

$16 at Amazon

Fox and the Forest card game

Two-player card game for older kids
Amazon

This isn't a gift for a small child; it's best for kids aged 10 and up who enjoy fantasy, magic and folklore. It's a trick-taking card game for two players where the person with the highest card wins the round. 

$15 at Amazon

Slinky

It springs into action
Amazon

Yes, this classic is still around, bouncing and "walking" the way it always has. And it's dirt cheap, to boot.

$4 at Amazon

Lego Star Wars Mandalorian Battle Pack

For younger Star Wars fans
Amazon

If a kid you know loves Star Wars, they'll love building and playing with the blasters from this 102-piece set as they create their own stories from the hit Disney Plus show in a galaxy far, far away.

$11 at Amazon

Jenga

Stack and strategize is the name of the game
Amazon

If you don't ease young children into Jenga, it's one of those games that can lead to a brawl (at least in my family). So, not just playing but also teaching strategy will help make this classic game fun. Stack as high as you can go, and the last player who removes a block without the tower toppling, wins.

$10 at Amazon

Uno travel tin

A quick card game that's travel-friendly
Amazon

There are two ways to play Uno: the regular way, and the way my family grew up playing it, where even the children got intense. If you want to gift something that gets everyone revved up for fun, this one is easy to learn and always fun for groups.

$10 at Amazon

Lego Marvel Black Panther Dragon Flyer

High-flying action and futuristic
Amazon

This set, recommended for ages 8 and up, is a nice change of pace from many of the ones we grew up with thanks to its more diverse figurines. Black Panther, Shuri and an evil Chitauri warrior (Thanos's minion) are all available, along with a 202-piece dragon flyer that a kid can build on their own (if they're old enough) or with assistance from an adult.

$20 at Amazon