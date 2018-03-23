Investors want a piece of Dropbox and apparently paid more for it than expected.
The company raised $756 million in its initial public offering, Bloomberg reported, citing someone familiar with the information.
Dropbox sold 36 million shares in its IPO at $21 each, according to the report. Initially, shares were expected to sell in the $16 to $18 range. The increased price signals that demand from investors was higher than anticipated.
The file-sharing company will start trading on Nasdaq at some point Friday under the symbol "DBX."
Dropbox didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for comment. The file-sharing company submitted paperwork for its IPO in February.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.