Drop yourself into the animated introduction for HBO's Silicon Valley

Leslie Katz/HBO

Has HBO show Silicon Valley every made you wonder what it would be like to have your own company smack in the middle of the global tech hub?

Even if you never get the chance to haggle with VCs or zoom a Tesla down Palo Alto streets, you can at least see the name of your fictional firm splashed across the show's iconic 10-second animated introduction.

A Silicon Valley online name generator lets you put two words of your choice into the intricate title sequence, which over the seasons has featured rotating nods to real-life news, in-jokes and the logos of companies including Google, YouTube, Facebook, Uber and HP. Once you've designed your creation, you can download it creation either as an image or a video. Your words show up in big red letters in the center of the colorful animation, where the show's name usually appears.

Now playing: Watch this: Silicon Valley season 6: Everything to know

"Don't just watch Silicon Valley, BE the Valley," reads HBO's name generator, which is timed to promote the sixth and final season of the show about computer geeks trying to make it in Silicon Valley. Season 6 premieres this Sunday.

The generator is a fun little exercise, though warning: Not all all words take. I gave MySpace a go and got this message: "Error. 404. Page not found. But seriously… Our lawyers said at least one of those words isn't allowed. Try again!"

Intellectual property attorneys? This little online tool really does show what it's like to work in Silicon Valley.