Web host will turn over anti-Trump site visitor info to Feds

The Department of Justice will be getting visitor data from an anti-Trump protest site after all.

DreamHost, a company that hosts anti-Trump protest site Disruptj20.org, will have to turn over computer user information including email addresses to the DOJ, a D.C. Superior Court Judge ruled Thursday.

The Justice Department's original search warrant asked for email address, physical addresses, IP addresses and other information about the website's owners as well as the site's users. The request was later narrowed. DreamHost argued the information could be used to identify people who merely visited the site and didn't participate in Inauguration Day protests which turned violent, calling it "investigatory overreach."

A DC Court spokeswoman declined to comment. The Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On its blog, DreamHost said the ruling was a victory seeing as how "the court further limited the government's access to this data."