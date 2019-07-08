Drain the swamp: Scary DC flooding spreads to the White House

The Washington, DC, area on Monday was deluged with heavy rain, which turned streets into rivers and led to closed roads and stranded drivers. Water also seeped into the White House basement.

The National Weather Service declared a flash flood emergency, and CBS News reports that "the storm dumped about 6.3 inches of rain near Frederick, Maryland, about 4.5 inches near Arlington, Virginia, and about 3.4 inches at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in a two-hour period."

The flooding was deep in the streets outside the National Archives building, which had to close Monday. The site's official Twitter account said the Declaration of Independence, Constitution, Bill of Rights and other valuable records stored there were not in danger.

The National Archives Building in Washington, DC, is closed today due to electrical outages. The Declaration of Independence, Constitution, and Bill of Rights--along with all of the permanently valuable records stored in the building--are safe and not in any danger. pic.twitter.com/aGWOie0BjC — US National Archives (@USNatArchives) July 8, 2019

The weather led to some frightening images of water flooding elevators, Metro stations and parking lots.

The White House didn't go untouched. Several journalists posted photos of water leaking into the press space in the White House basement, which naturally led to plenty of jokes about presidential leaks and swamp-draining.

White House is leaking pic.twitter.com/rmfQBDiyCk — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) July 8, 2019

It’s official: The White House basement is flooding. pic.twitter.com/f1DR6awE89 — Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) July 8, 2019

Update: swamp draining in progress. WH leaks appear contained. Press pool dry. pic.twitter.com/crYTdjelG5 — Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) July 8, 2019

The leaks from this White House just don't stop. — 🏴‍☠️ PirateCat 🏴‍☠️ (@PirateCat8) July 8, 2019

Unnerving photos and video shared to social media showed just how deep the water really was.

Got to see a waterfall today during my morning commute #VSquare pic.twitter.com/e3i0sCmxGo — Hugo Dante (@HugoDanteJr) July 8, 2019

Scary exit from the parking garage under the Capitals Ice Rink / Ballston Commons Mall in Arlington. The bottom level is a River! ⁦@WTOP⁩ ⁦@WTOPtraffic⁩ ⁦@ABC7News⁩ pic.twitter.com/exleKNbpEw — Wendy Marco (@WendyMarco924) July 8, 2019

Serious flooding situation on Canal Road near Fletchers Cove with numerous drivers stranded, so I’m swimming to safety #DCWX @WTOP pic.twitter.com/UNFOmZkltO — Dave Dildine (@DildineWTOP) July 8, 2019

A number of roads are impassable, Amtrak has suspended service south of D.C., DASH buses are suspended, even the White House basement is flooding. https://t.co/UkQIx6AQbG pic.twitter.com/RBabFTXwfx — DCist (@DCist) July 8, 2019

I’m advising commuters not to use the street elevator at Pentagon Metro this morning. #wmata pic.twitter.com/z8bNwAPcPG — Nick Scalera (@nickscalera) July 8, 2019

The rain is largely over, but power outages, sinkholes, road closures, and flooding remain. https://t.co/dBbu51zlJB pic.twitter.com/gi1zw3p416 — Rachel Sadon (@Rachel_Sadon) July 8, 2019

#DCsBravest have removed several occupants to safety from cars in high water at 15th St and Constitution Ave NW. pic.twitter.com/MKXSMJzsua — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) July 8, 2019

We got a bit of an issue here... 😱 pic.twitter.com/58g9RJfm0c — Dr. Rocío Caballero-Gill (@CaballeroGill) July 8, 2019

That happens a lot downtown, and it is actually fine, to a point. Remember: This was a swamp, and you are really in what was the Potomac's marshy banks all the way up to Capitol Hill. And once in a while nature reminds you of it. — Tᴏm Mᴏᴏʀᴇ (@PaperMissiles) July 8, 2019

The situation was serious, but it being DC, jokes, of course, were inevitable.

The Reflecting Pool is getting a bit full of itself... — Charles King (@PundITInc) July 8, 2019

Harder for the brits to burn down again... — Tormented Penguin (@TormentedPengu) July 8, 2019

I spent all weekend being like "Will it just fucking rain already?" and now I have to go gather up animals by twos. — Drew Magary (@drewmagary) July 8, 2019

At press time, transportation officials were warning of a bad evening commute ahead for Washingtonians.