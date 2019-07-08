Drain the swamp: Scary DC flooding spreads to the White House

The Washington, DC, area on Monday was deluged with heavy rain, which turned streets into rivers and led to closed roads and stranded drivers. Water also seeped into the White House basement.
The National Weather Service declared a flash flood emergency, and CBS News reports that "the storm dumped about 6.3 inches of rain near Frederick, Maryland, about 4.5 inches near Arlington, Virginia, and about 3.4 inches at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in a two-hour period."
The flooding was deep in the streets outside the National Archives building, which had to close Monday. The site's official Twitter account said the Declaration of Independence, Constitution, Bill of Rights and other valuable records stored there were not in danger.
The weather led to some frightening images of water flooding elevators, Metro stations and parking lots.
The White House didn't go untouched. Several journalists posted photos of water leaking into the press space in the White House basement, which naturally led to plenty of jokes about presidential leaks and swamp-draining.
Unnerving photos and video shared to social media showed just how deep the water really was.
The situation was serious, but it being DC, jokes, of course, were inevitable.
At press time, transportation officials were warning of a bad evening commute ahead for Washingtonians.
