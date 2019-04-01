Dragons light up Bellagio fountains ahead of Game of Thrones premiere

Screenshot by CNET

Spectators in Las Vegas got a surprise Sunday as fire-breathing dragons swooped into the Bellagio fountains. Two weeks away from Game of Thrones' eighth and final season, onlookers at the hotel's famous tourist attraction got a special teaser for the show ahead of its April 14 premiere.

As the fountain's water jets danced in time with the show's iconic theme song, Daenerys Targaryen's majestic dragons were projected against the Bellagio Hotel and Casino. The performance, posted in a video from MGM Resorts, featured callbacks to the season 7 finale and that haunting image of the Night King raising the dead in season 5. The show concluded with the dragons setting the hotel's lake ablaze in a massive pyrotechnics display.

Winter is here at the iconic Fountains of @Bellagio. The dragons have staked their claim #ForTheThrone⁠ ⁠ until 4.13.19. #GameofThrones⁠ ⁠ premieres 4.14.19 on @HBOhttps://t.co/GiE23mwPls — Bellagio Las Vegas (@Bellagio) April 1, 2019

Though the spectacle didn't seem to reveal any secrets as to the series finale, it likely left fans more eager than ever for the show's premiere.

Now playing: Watch this: Game of Thrones, season 8: Everything you need to know