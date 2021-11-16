Netflix's Don't Look Up -- a movie about a killer comet -- sure has a lot of stars. Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio (as astronomers) headline a dream team stocked with everyone from Tyler Perry to Ron Perlman to Dune's Timothee Chalamet, who seems to like space-related projects.

While real scientists are working hard to keep space rocks from smacking Earth, director and writer Adam McKay (Anchorman and The Big Short) thought it would be funny to imagine humanity's reaction to an impending doomsday comet. That reaction? A big shrug.

The full trailer adds quite a bit onto what was revealed in a September teaser. "Based on real events that haven't happened yet," the trailer promises. Meryl Streep appears as the dismissive US president with Jonah Hill as her son and chief of staff. There's also a scene involving what looks like a NASA space shuttle blasting into space.

Leo and J-Law have to deal with dropping the disaster news on an unsuspecting and largely uncaring public. The lengthy cast list also includes Rob Morgan, Michael Chiklis, Cate Blanchett, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi (Scott Mescudi) and Himesh Patel.

Don't Look Up arrives on Netflix on Dec. 24, just in time to add comedic catastrophe to the holiday season.