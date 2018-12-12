Don't cut the cord on cable like a rookie (The 3:59, Ep. 503)

On this podcast, we talk about:
- How to cut the cord like a pro.
- China's fingerprints on the Marriott cyberattack.
- Intel's 3D chip stacking, which could bring souped-up processing to a PC near you.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
