Dominion Voting hits Fox with $1.6B suit over 'false' 2020 election claims

Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Dominion Voting Systems on Friday filed a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News, alleging that the network pushed a "manufactured storyline about election fraud" to win back viewers in the wake of the 2020 presidential election, as previously reported by the Associated Press. It follows similar suits against Rudy Giuliani, former President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, and Sidney Powell, a former Trump campaign lawyer.

"Fox News Media is proud of our 2020 election coverage, which stands in the highest tradition of American journalism, and we will vigorously defend against this baseless lawsuit in court," the network said in an emailed statement.

This story will be updated shortly.