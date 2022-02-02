Dolly Parton and Eminem among Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees

Rich Fury/Getty Images

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Wednesday unveiled its list of nominees for 2022, with Dolly Parton and Eminem among the 17 musicians in the running.

This marks the first year that Eminem is eligible for induction. He joins A Tribe Called Quest as the only hip-hop acts on the ballot. Lionel Richie, Pat Benatar, Duran Duran and Fela Kuti are also being considered.

Congratulations to the #RockHall2022 Nominees. Read more about our new crew at https://t.co/e8fGw8H24L pic.twitter.com/hscib6c5Bt — Rock Hall (@rockhall) February 2, 2022

Fans can now cast their votes to help decide which artists will be inducted as part of this year's class. Voting is open until April 29 and only five musicians will be chosen for induction, with the winners scheduled to be announced in May. The Rock Hall will host the official ceremony later this fall.

The diverse artists on this year's ballot have had "a profound impact on the sound of youth culture," the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation's chairman, John Sykes, said in a press release. "Their music not only moved generations, but also influenced the sound of countless artists that followed."

To be eligible for nomination, artists must have released their first recording at least 25 years prior. In addition to Eminem, other nominees receiving their first nod are Richie, Beck, Carly Simon, Parton, Duran Duran and A Tribe Called Quest.