Duncan Hines/Conagra Brands

Beloved singer and actor Dolly Parton is stepping into a new venture. She's already conquered music, authored books, and is a generous philanthropist, but now she's teamed up with baking giant Duncan Hines to make cake.

With a dash of sugar, Southern charm, and family history, Parton launched a line of baking mixes. Within hours, Duncan Hines sold out of the limited edition line on its website, but the full batch of cake flavors and frostings is coming to stores in March.

More to come.