DogeCoin passed 40 cents: Why that excites the internet

DogeCoin, initially designed to parody cryptocurrencies, surged Friday morning to reach a high of 43 cents, a record high for the cryptocurrency that was worth five cents in March. The value has since dipped a bit from its peak to 38 cents. The market cap of DogeCoin -- which started as a joke and is literally classified as "a memecoin" -- is currently just over $48 billion.

It's the culmination of a semi-ironic movement that's involved thousands of buyers, tens of thousands of online posters and the world's richest man, Elon Musk. Just like the Wall Street Bets Reddit community rallied around pumping the GameStop stock up to $1,000-per-share (it got up to $483, short of the goal but a dramatic spike from the 52-week low of $3.77), cryptocurrency communities became attached to the idea of "sending" DogeCoin to 10 cents. Now it's soared past that goal and then some.

In early January, each token was worth less than one cent. In late January, when both the GameStop and DogeCoin movements hit their stride, the value of DogeCoin shot up to 7.5 cents, well over a 10-magnification, before sliding down to 2.5 cents. The coin has spent the past few months in the three- to seven-cent range. On Sunday, its price began to rise, from around six cents, before it smashed the 10-cent milestone.

The surge from 10 cents to over 25 cents could be the result of Doge's most high profile supporter, Elon Musk, tweeting out further support for the cryptocurrency. In that last 24 hours he put out the following tweet:

Doge Barking at the Moon pic.twitter.com/QFB81D7zOL — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 15, 2021

Another possible reason for the surge was a mishap by popular investing app Robinhood. Users found their orders involving DogeCoin were listed as "pending" for an extended amount of time, leading some to think this was a replay of Robinhood's controversial decision to stop selling GameStop stocks when it was skyrocketing in value. The company tweeted Thursday that an issue with orders has since been resolved.

We know some customers may have seen executed crypto orders display as “pending” for an extended period of time. We were experiencing a delay in order status updates—this is now resolved. Check your app for up-to-date information about any recent orders. — Robinhood Help (@AskRobinhood) April 15, 2021

If you're familiar with cryptocurrency at all, you know Bitcoin and maybe Ethereum. Those are the two biggest cryptocurrencies, but underneath them is an entire market of smaller ones called "altcoins" -- or, sometimes, "shitcoins." These are like the penny stocks of the cryptocurrency world. Many aim or claim to have utility, or improve facets of the Ethereum blockchain, upon which most altcoins are built. Others are "memecoins," which rise and fall in popularity simply because they're kind of funny.

Created in 2013, DogeCoin was the first such memecoin. There are many others, and they're preposterous. One simply called Meme launched last August at $1 and now trades at over $2,000.