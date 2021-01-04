Doctor Who's Jodie Whittaker reportedly leaving the series

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

If there's one thing we know about Time Lords on the hit British sci-fi TV series Doctor Who, it's that they're never played by the same actor for long. Rumors are already making the rounds that Jodie Whittaker, who plays the 13th Doctor, might be leaving after the current season.

Whittaker plans to follow the pattern of previous Time Lord actors by being on the series for just three seasons, The Mirror reported Sunday. One unnamed insider told The Mirror it's all "hush hush" at the moment, but her departure is indeed happening.

However, the BBC refuses to officially confirm the news of her departure yet, Digital Spy reported Sunday. "We won't be commenting on any speculation around Jodie's future on the show," the network told the publication.

Even Whittaker has previously mentioned how much she loves playing the Doctor. "I absolutely adore it, she told Entertainment Weekly last year. "At some point, these shoes are going to be handed on, but it's not yet. I'm clinging on tight."

Introducing @JohnBishop100 as Dan



Read more about the next chapter of Doctor Who here: https://t.co/wd2GedZFf5

While nothing is official about Whittaker exiting the Tardis, the 2021 New Year's Day Doctor Who episode had characters Graham O'Brien (Bradley Walsh) and Ryan Sinclair (Tosin Cole) leaving the show. And UK comedian John Bishop was announced as the Doctor's new season 13 companion, Dan.

The Doctor and Captain Jack reunited!

The new season also featured none other than John Barrowman returning as Captain Jack Harkness. So while Whittaker's future on the show is up in the air, some fans are more excited about the idea that Captain Jack and his friends might end up starting a new Torchwood series. Fingers crossed.