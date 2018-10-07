Doctor Who: Twitter goes nuts for Jodie Whittaker as the first female Doctor

BBC

Tonight saw Jodie Whittaker's debut performance as the first female Doctor Who. The verdict is in: She nailed it.

You can read CNET's full review here and find out everything you need to know about the show here.

Some comments centred around how cool it was to simply watch a woman fixing things on television.

How often do little girls see women on telly FIXING and MAKING stuff? Bravo. #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/BK0mk9bLPA — Caroline Green (@carolinesgreen) October 7, 2018

Joy unbound watching my girls watching female #DoctorWho from behind the sofa cushions. Old traditions regenerated. ❤️ — Sophie Walker (@SophieRunning) October 7, 2018

But most just enjoyed the performance in general.

Woowho all the way!an absolutely brilliant new series on every level #DoctorWho @BBCOne edge of sofa totally immersed ! JodieWhitaker gave it to us with both hearts ♥️ ❤️ & the whole team 👏made me one very happy old companion knew DW wouldnt let us down — KatyManning Official (@ManningOfficial) October 7, 2018

the writing and cinematography were amazing, thirteen was brilliant, she IS the doctor and she's already iconic, i love our new companions, the music is wonderful, the theme tune is so good, everything about this episode was spectacular, i'm SO excited #doctorwho — alice (@alicepleasancel) October 7, 2018

Jodie Whittaker is 100% my Doctor. Couldn’t have asked for a better premiere. #DoctorWho @DoctorWho_BBCA — Matthew Vlossak (@MatthewVlossak) October 7, 2018

Plenty talked about Jodie Whittaker, and by extension the Doctor's brand-new Yorkshire accent. Yes! More weird accents on TV please.

Who else loved Yorkshire’s finest in #DoctorWho? Brilliant performance, Jodie 🙌 pic.twitter.com/yxSFOQn4ia — Welcome to Yorkshire (@Welcome2Yorks) October 7, 2018

Literally never watched an episode of #DoctorWho before. Watching in now cos I’m quite excited by the prospect of a Yorkshire accented woman playing such a legendary role.



Go Jodie! 🙌🏻 — Jo Grady (@DrJoGrady) October 7, 2018

You know what THIS is just BRILLIANT @bbc @bbcone #drwho not ONLY have they chosen a fantastic actress for the lead role....SHE’S NORTHERN!!! How times have REALLY changed for the absolute good!!#equality #equaltime #correct #jodiewhittaker 💛💛💛💛👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/5Hrjocv54r — Lisa Jane riley (@Reallisariley) October 7, 2018

Much of the "controversy" around casting the first female Doctor Who dissipated as fans just enjoyed the show, which is exactly as it should be.

That was the most ‘Doctor Who’ episode of Doctor Who for a long time. Jodie Whittaker has nailed it at the first attempt. #doctorwho⁠ ⁠⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/mEVgVf3MIn — Jeff Howells (@JeffHowells72) October 7, 2018

That was fantastic. #doctorwho



After months and months of "the Doctor should only be a man" rubbish from naysayers - their incessant moaning and negativity was instantly proven to be irrelevant nonsense. Jodie nailed the character within seconds.



She IS the Doctor. 100% 🙌 — ɢᴀᴠɪɴ (@gavinworby) October 7, 2018

My show's back! My Doctor's back! And I couldn't be happier! 💙💙#JodieWhittaker IS #DoctorWho! If that wasn't obvious before, it is now (whether you like it or not)! Series 11 is going to be an absolute blast! I'm already anxious for next week's adventure! pic.twitter.com/CJ5zrCLUrw — Sean Livingston (@TimeLordNeas) October 7, 2018

