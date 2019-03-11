Doctor Who: The Runaway will debut in VR at Tribeca 2019

BBC

Doctor Who fans will get to see if the Tardis really is bigger on the inside during the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival. Last month, the BBC announced a new 12-minute immersive virtual reality adventure with the Thirteenth Doctor.

The BBC confirmed that Tribeca is including the popular sci-fi show's film in its new VR lineup. A BBC spokesperson said the animated film will launch publicly sometime after Tribeca, which runs from April 24 though May 5.

Developed by the BBC and Passion Animation Studios, Doctor Who: The Runaway will be available on select VR headsets in the coming months. Viewers will be the Doctor's companion and help save the universe. Jodi Whittaker will reprise her role as the Thirteenth Doctor, lending her voice to the animation.

"Our team at the BBC VR Hub has been creating new experiences with the goal of helping to usher virtual reality into the mainstream, and Doctor Who is exactly the sort of series that can help more people to try this new technology," Zillah Watson, head of BBC VR Hub, said in a statement. "The show has been pushing boundaries for over 55 years, and VR enables Doctor Who to explore a whole new dimension of storytelling.