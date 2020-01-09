Marvel

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the sequel to the Marvel hero's 2016 origin story, has just lost its director. Scott Derrickson, whose horror credits (The Exorcism of Emily Rose and Sinister) may have proved useful for the new movie's promised trippy gothic exploration of Strange's magical powers, has stepped back to an executive producer role.

Marvel attributed his departure to "creative differences," according to Variety Thursday.

"Marvel Studios and Scott Derrickson have amicably parted ways on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness due to creative differences," Marvel said in a statement to Variety, adding, "We remain grateful to Scott for his contributions to the MCU."

The movie's production will reportedly still go ahead in May, with the search for a replacement underway. This isn't the first time a Marvel movie's director has dropped out mid-development: Edgar Wright (Baby Driver, Shaun of the Dead) was initially going to direct the first Ant-Man in 2015, but he too dropped out due to creative differences. Peyton Reed stepped in instead, and the movie still became a success with critics and earned over $500 million at the box office.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will pair up Benedict Cumberbatch's sorcerer with Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch. Its release is slated for May 7, 2021.