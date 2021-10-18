Diver discovers 900-year-old sword from Crusades in Mediterranean Sea

Shlomi Katzin

Shlomi Katzin was scuba diving recently in a cove off the coast of Haifa, Israel, when a curious object in the seabed caught his eye. Katzin pulled the shell-encrusted relic from the sand and held it before his GoPro camera. In his hand, he held a sword archeologists believe to be about 900 years old.

Katzin reported the find to the Israel Antiquities Authority, which examined the find and believes it to have belonged to a knight from the Crusades.

"The iron sword has been preserved in perfect condition and is a beautiful and rare find," Nir Distelfeld, inspector for the IAA's Robbery Prevention Unit, said in a Facebook post. "It evidently belonged to a Crusader knight."

The sword measures 4 feet long and weighs in at over four pounds -- of course, that's with all the marine organisms that have come to call the blade and hilt home for the past nine centuries. It may have been unearthed during a recent storm that shifted the sand that hid it for centuries.

Katzin also discovered ancient stone, metal anchors and pottery fragments off the coast. The New York Times reports Katzin declined an interview request because he "did not want the discovery to be about him."

The director of the IAA's marine archaeology unit, Kobi Sharvit, noted the relics show this region likely "served as a small, temporary natural anchorage for ships seeking shelter" and demonstrates the cove was used during the Crusades.

The Crusades were a series of religious wars initiated and supported by the Roman Catholic Church. Some of the most well known wars were fought between the 11th and 13th centuries, when crusaders invaded the Holy Land, a region which corresponds to modern day Palestine and Israel.

The sword will be put on display for the public once it has been cleaned, restored and researched by the IAA.