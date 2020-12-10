Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon will debut on Disney Plus alongside theaters

Walt Disney Pictures

Disney has announced it's launching Raya and the Last Dragon on streaming servicing Disney Plus at the same time as it's releasing the animated film in theaters on March 5, 2021.

Disney revealed the news Thursday during an investor presentation expected to detail Disney's overall streaming strategy for the next year and beyond, including plans for Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus, plus international streaming services Star and Disney Plus Hotstar.

It follows Disney releasing upcoming Pixar feature Soul directly on Disney Plus. Disney animated feature Mulan also went the same route, but it cost Disney Plus subscribers an additional $30 to access.

"We are pleased to announce that we will release Walt Disney Animation Studios epic adventure story Raya and the Last Dragon through Disney Plus Premier Access at the same time that we debut the film in theaters in March," Disney said.

Since the movie is being released on the Premier Access service, it's assumed it will cost an additional fee to see the movie.

Raya will be voiced by Kelly Marie Tran of Star Wars: The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker. Voicing Sisu the last dragon is Awkwafina. The movie will see Raya travel through the Kingdom of Kumandra, a land based in several Southeast Asian cultures. It was originally set to be released in November 2020, but was pushed into 2021 by the coronavirus pandemic.

