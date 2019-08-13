D23/Disney

Disney's official fan club, D23, has just unveiled a poster for the Lady and the Tramp live-action remake coming later this year. D23 tweeted out the poster Tuesday, with the movie set to hit small screens when the Disney Plus streaming service launches on Nov. 12.

In a reboot of the 1955 animated film, Lady will be voiced by Tessa Thompson and Tramp by Justin Theroux. The cast also includes Janelle Monae as the voice of Peg, Kiersey Clemons as Darling, Thomas Mann as Jim Dear, Yvette Nicole Brown as Aunt Sarah and Sam Elliott as the voice of Trusty.

D23 said the flick also stars a cast of rescue dogs, who were all adopted when the movie finished filming.

The doggos were first shown off in pictures in People last week, where they looked a little cheerier.