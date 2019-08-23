CNET también está disponible en español.

Disney's Lady and the Tramp gets a brand new trailer at D23

Catch these rescue dogs on Disney Plus later this year.

A live-action remake of Lady and the Tramp will launch on Disney Plus this year.

Disney has released the first trailer for its upcoming live-action Lady and the Tramp remake. We got a look at the footage at Disney's D23 Expo Friday. It's set to hit small screens when the Disney Plus streaming service launches on Nov. 12.

The entire cast of dogs for Lady and the Tramp is made up of rescue animals. All were adopted when filming wrapped.

Folks, they brought out the dogs at the D23 Expo. Because of course they did.

In the reboot of the 1955 animated film, Lady will be voiced by Tessa Thompson and Tramp by Justin Theroux. The cast also includes Janelle Monae as the voice of Peg, Kiersey Clemons as Darling, Thomas Mann as Jim Dear, Yvette Nicole Brown as Aunt Sarah and Sam Elliott as the voice of Trusty.

D23 runs from Aug. 23 through Aug. 25 in Anaheim, California.

The Disney D23 Expo runs through Sunday, Aug. 25. Be sure to check out coverage from sister sites GameSpotTV Guide and ComicBook.com.

