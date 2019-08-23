D23/Disney

Disney has released the first trailer for its upcoming live-action Lady and the Tramp remake. We got a look at the footage at Disney's D23 Expo Friday. It's set to hit small screens when the Disney Plus streaming service launches on Nov. 12.

The entire cast of dogs for Lady and the Tramp is made up of rescue animals. All were adopted when filming wrapped.

Folks, they brought out the dogs at the D23 Expo. Because of course they did.

OMG the dogs from Lady and the Tramp on stage. They are so adorable. We want one. @disneyplus @DisneyD23 #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/lYbfPCuHJq — MiceChat (@MiceChat) August 23, 2019

Yvette brings on stage the two stars of Lady and the Tramp, the cast was comprised of rescue dogs, adopted by members of the cast after production. @disneyplus #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/vC4WsIOYGb — ED92 (@ED92live) August 23, 2019

In the reboot of the 1955 animated film, Lady will be voiced by Tessa Thompson and Tramp by Justin Theroux. The cast also includes Janelle Monae as the voice of Peg, Kiersey Clemons as Darling, Thomas Mann as Jim Dear, Yvette Nicole Brown as Aunt Sarah and Sam Elliott as the voice of Trusty.

D23 runs from Aug. 23 through Aug. 25 in Anaheim, California.

